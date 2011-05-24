Greek opposition rejects EU pressure for cross-party consensus

Brussels may have acquired a taste for pressuring domestic political forces in EU member states to drop their traditional antagonisms for the sake of the eurozone, but that does not mean the parties like it.
On Tuesday in Greece - the latest country where the EU institutions have demanded that political opponents reach a cross-party consensus on economic policies - opposition conservative leader Antonis Samaras rejected the idea that his New Democracy party line up behind the governing ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here