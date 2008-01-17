France and Germany push ahead with own energy liberalisation plans

A Franco-German alternative to the European Commission plan to separate transmission of energy from its production within energy companies is taking concrete shape, but the European Commission has indicated it is unlikely to fly.
A working document, seen by EUobserver, suggests that energy firms' production and transmission wings should be independent from each other and connected by only a common set of shareholders.
Under the scenario, "all transmission assets shall be owned by...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here