Ad
euobserver
France and Germany say the commission's energy liberalisation proposals go too far (Photo: Wikipedia)

France and Germany push ahead with own energy liberalisation plans

Green Economy
by Renata Goldirova, Brussels,

A Franco-German alternative to the European Commission plan to separate transmission of energy from its production within energy companies is taking concrete shape, but the European Commission has indicated it is unlikely to fly.

A working document, seen by EUobserver, suggests that energy firms' production and transmission wings should be independent from each other and connected by only a common set of shareholders.

Under the scenario, "all transmission assets shall be owned by...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
France and Germany say the commission's energy liberalisation proposals go too far (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections