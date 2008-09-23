MEPs let Europe buy its way out of CO2 cuts

European lawmakers in an influential parliamentary committee want Europe to buy its way out of making serious CO2 emissions cuts by paying other countries, mostly in the developing world, to make the cuts on its behalf.

In a narrow 21 to 20 vote, MEPs in the parliament's industry committee elected to back an increase by a third on the European Commission's original proposals for the amount of "carbon offsets" European member states may use towards their carbon reduction targets.

T...