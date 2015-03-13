EU told to apologise to Credit Agricole over market rigging probe

The European Commission has been ordered to apologise to French banking giant Credit Agricole for implying its guilt in the long-running investigation into financial market rigging before the probe had been completed.
A report published on Thursday (13 March) by the EU Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly found that public statements by ex-commissioner Joaquin Almunia had “created a public impression of bias” by giving the impression that he had “already reached a conclusion about the bank’s allege...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
