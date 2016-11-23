Ad
Protesters in London demanding cleaner air (Photo: Ron F)

MEPs adopt compromise air-pollution bill

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Parliament has adopted lower air-pollution targets than it originally wanted on Wednesday (23 November).

The compromise was supported by 499 votes in favour, 177 against, while 28 MEPs abstained.

The three largest political groups in the parliament, who have a comfortable majority together, had already told this website they would support a compromise text that was agreed with national governments before the summ...

Green Economy

