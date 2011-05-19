New economies challenge EU claim to IMF throne

Brazil, China, Russia and Turkey have indicated they want their people to run for the top job at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) despite EU claims to exclusive ownership.

Speaking to EUobserver in Brussels on Thursday (19 May), Turkey's ambassador to the EU, Selim Kuneralp, said leading EU countries are bound to honour an agreement at the G20 in London in 2009 to appoint the next IMF chief on pure merit.

He said the G20 promise came because the global balance of power is ch...