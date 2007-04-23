Food and biofuel industry clash over use of farmland

The rising trend towards using biofuel, including in the European Union, is putting the food industry on a collision course with the renewable energy industry over the future use of the world's limited farmland.

"Land availability for both food and fuel is very questionable", managing director Guenther Buck of food-giant Unilever warned at a conference organised by the European Parliament's green group in Brussels last week.

His comments came just a month after the EU agreed that ...