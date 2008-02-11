French deficit to come under the EU spotlight

France is expecting a fierce debate among EU finance ministers early this week over its backtracking on deficit-cutting promises, with President Nicolas Sarkozy insisting that the bloc should not "leave Europe in the hands of automatic rules" in both monetary policy and other areas.

The French and Italian budgetary plans are on the agenda of a eurozone ministers' meeting on Monday (11 February) and at a full EU finance ministers' session on Tuesday.

The European Commission has pr...