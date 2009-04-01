EU welcomes US move on CO2 amid climate change worries

A new US bill on cutting CO2 emissions will help clinch a global deal in Copenhagen later this year, the European Commission said on Wednesday (1 April), while proposing to use money from CO2 cap-and-trade to finance Europe's response to climate change.
Democrat congressmen Henry Waxman and Ed Markey on Tuesday put forward a new legal initiative to cut US emissions by 20 percent by 2020 compared to 2005 levels, in a sign that the Obama administration plans to make good on election camp...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
