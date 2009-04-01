EU welcomes US move on CO2 amid climate change worries

A new US bill on cutting CO2 emissions will help clinch a global deal in Copenhagen later this year, the European Commission said on Wednesday (1 April), while proposing to use money from CO2 cap-and-trade to finance Europe's response to climate change.

Democrat congressmen Henry Waxman and Ed Markey on Tuesday put forward a new legal initiative to cut US emissions by 20 percent by 2020 compared to 2005 levels, in a sign that the Obama administration plans to make good on election camp...