Ad
euobserver
Chancellor Merkel bargains hard on energy and broadband projects. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Two-year window likely for EU energy €5bn

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

An agreement on the deployment of €5 billion of EU funds for new energy and broadband projects, over which ministers have been haggling since January, is set to be reached on Thursday (19 March) night under the provision that no money can be spent after 2010.

Earlier on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not approve the €5 billion recovery plan unless the energy projects listed were to begin implementation sometime in 2009 or 2010.

"Otherwise, it wouldn't re...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Chancellor Merkel bargains hard on energy and broadband projects. (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections