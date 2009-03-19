Two-year window likely for EU energy €5bn

An agreement on the deployment of €5 billion of EU funds for new energy and broadband projects, over which ministers have been haggling since January, is set to be reached on Thursday (19 March) night under the provision that no money can be spent after 2010.

Earlier on Thursday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not approve the €5 billion recovery plan unless the energy projects listed were to begin implementation sometime in 2009 or 2010.

"Otherwise, it wouldn't re...