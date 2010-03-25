Ad
Without support from Angela Merkel there will be no European deal, say analysts (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Merkel signals willingness to agree Greek mechanism

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled her willingness to reach an agreement on a support mechanism for Greece on Thursday, just hours before EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels.

Attending a meeting of Europe's centre-right politicians, Ms Merkel told journalists she "understands that we all have to take our responsibility."

However, she made it clear that any agreement would only decide on the "mechanism" to transfer aid to Greece, and that no money was going to change han...

