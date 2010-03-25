Merkel signals willingness to agree Greek mechanism

German Chancellor Angela Merkel signalled her willingness to reach an agreement on a support mechanism for Greece on Thursday, just hours before EU leaders are set to meet in Brussels.

Attending a meeting of Europe's centre-right politicians, Ms Merkel told journalists she "understands that we all have to take our responsibility."

However, she made it clear that any agreement would only decide on the "mechanism" to transfer aid to Greece, and that no money was going to change han...