Ad
euobserver
Socrates will now attend a summit of European leaders in Brussels on Thursday as a caretaker prime minister (Photo: Consilium)

Portugal plunges into uncertainty as PM resigns

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates has offered his resignation after opposition parties unanimously rejected the government's latest package of austerity measures.

Wednesday's (23 March) vote means early elections are now likely to be held in the southern EU member state, with the additional uncertainty also increasing the chances of Portugal needing an international bail-out.

Socrates, from the centre-left Socialist Party, said Portugal would suffer "deeply negative consequ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Socrates will now attend a summit of European leaders in Brussels on Thursday as a caretaker prime minister (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections