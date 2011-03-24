Portugal plunges into uncertainty as PM resigns

Portuguese Prime Minister Jose Socrates has offered his resignation after opposition parties unanimously rejected the government's latest package of austerity measures.
Wednesday's (23 March) vote means early elections are now likely to be held in the southern EU member state, with the additional uncertainty also increasing the chances of Portugal needing an international bail-out.
Socrates, from the centre-left Socialist Party, said Portugal would suffer "deeply negative consequ...
