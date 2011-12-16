France: Agencies should downgrade 'Greece-like' UK

Relations between France and the UK plumbed new depths on Thursday (15 December) when the head of the French central bank said ratings agencies should downgrade the UK before France and the country’s finance minister compared the British economy to that of Greece.

"A downgrade does not strike me as justified based on economic fundamentals,” French central bank chief Christian Noyer said in a interview with a French local newspaper.

“Or if it is they should begin by downgrading the...