euobserver
The ETS scheme covers some 11,000 factories and power plants in Europe. (Photo: Neil Williamson)

MEPs set for crunch vote on EU carbon scheme

Green Economy
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

The European Parliament's two largest groups are split on how to reform the bloc's carbon-trading scheme, with US president Donald Trump's attitudes towards climate change affecting the debate.

The MEPs will vote on an overhaul to the emissions trading system (ETS) - the bloc's flagship climate tool - on Wednesday (15 February).

The scheme is seen as key to the bloc's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030, but it has been plagued by problems.

Crit...

MEPs agree on future of emissions trading
euobserver

