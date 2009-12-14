Ad
euobserver
Young girl at Greenpeace protest in Copenhagen (Photo: greenpeace.org)

Climate talks almost derailed by bad faith between rich and poor

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, COPENHAGEN,

UN climate talks in Copenhagen were briefly suspended on Monday (14 December) as anger bubbled over among developing nations, which accused their richer counterparts of trying to "kill off" the Kyoto Protocol.

There are two tracks of negotiations under way in Copenhagen: One is on a new series of commitments under the Kyoto Protocol for all rich countries apart from the US (which never ratified it), and the other is on longer-term action covering the US and the wealthier emerging nation...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Young girl at Greenpeace protest in Copenhagen (Photo: greenpeace.org)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections