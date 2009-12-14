Climate talks almost derailed by bad faith between rich and poor

UN climate talks in Copenhagen were briefly suspended on Monday (14 December) as anger bubbled over among developing nations, which accused their richer counterparts of trying to "kill off" the Kyoto Protocol.

There are two tracks of negotiations under way in Copenhagen: One is on a new series of commitments under the Kyoto Protocol for all rich countries apart from the US (which never ratified it), and the other is on longer-term action covering the US and the wealthier emerging nation...