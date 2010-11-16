Ad
President Van Rompuy: The EU is in a 'survival crisis' (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Van Rompuy warns EU is in 'survival crisis'

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has warned that the eurozone and the European Union itself are fighting for their life as a result of the ongoing sovereign debt shocks, most recently in Ireland and Portugal.

"We're in a survival crisis," the president told an event at a Brussels think-tank on Tuesday morning (16 November) ahead of a meeting of finance ministers from countries that use the euro, where it is expected that they will interrogate Ireland and Portugal over the state of...

