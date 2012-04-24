Ad
EU governments accumulated more debt in 2011 than 2010 (Photo: Jorge Franganillo)

European finances still in bad shape, statistics show

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU countries in 2011 managed to reduce their deficits, but they accumulated more debt compared to the previous year, the bloc's statistics office said Monday (23 April).

Overall government deficit in the EU stood at 4.5 percent of the gross domestic product, down from 6.5 percent in 2010, while in the eurozone the drop was from 6.2 to 4.1 percent in 2011.

The worst figures continued to be registered in Ireland (13.1%) and Greece (9.1%), two bailed-out countries, followed by Spai...

