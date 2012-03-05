EU countries ink legal procedures for new treaty

EU leaders have signed a text designed to stop any prevaricating when it comes to member states taking one another to court for not implementing a rule on balanced budgets - the cornerstone of the newly-signed fiscal discipline treaty.

The short annex to the treaty - given the go ahead at last week's European summit - is supposed to pre-empt any rather-you-than-me feet-shuffling when it comes to national governments taking legal action against their peers by depoliticising the process.<...