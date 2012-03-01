EU leaders meet on economy, Schengen and Serbia

A two-day EU summit starts Thursday evening (1 March) in Brussels with EU leaders set to look at statistics showing where each country stands in terms of public deficit, labour taxes and retirement ages.

A discussion paper prepared by EU council chief Herman Van Rompuy, and seen by EUobserver, lists several 'priority' measures aimed at countering the recession in many member states in 2012.

Unusually, the paper goes into some detail with charts showing how each member state fares...