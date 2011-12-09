Ad
Croatian leaders took their place in the EU family photo for the first time (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU and Croatia remind world the Union is still working

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Croatia and 27 EU leaders on Friday (9 December) signed the Balkan country's accession treaty amid fears of an EU break-up and solemn recollections of European wars.

President Ivo Josipovic and outgoing Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor described EU membership as the culmination of Croatia's struggle for independence from Serbia. The war - just 16 years ago - claimed 20,000 lives and coined the phrase "ethnic cleansing."

"It is with love and pride that I remember all those who laid...

