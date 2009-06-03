Merkel criticises central banks ahead of ECB meeting

In a striking move contrary to normal protocol, German Chancellor Angela Merkel lashed out at central banks on Tuesday (2 June) for overreacting to the financial crisis, saying their response measures could lay the basis for more economic turmoil in years to come.

"I view with great scepticism the powers of the Fed for example, and also how, within Europe, the Bank of England has carved out its own small line," Ms Merkel said in Berlin of the US and UK central banks.

"We must re...