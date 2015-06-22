Ad
euobserver
Greek PM Alexis Tsipras (r) and French president Francois Hollande (l) at the euro summit in Brussels. Further work is needed before an agreement is reached. (Photo: Consillium)

Euro summit delays decision on Greek bailout

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

Eurozone leaders acknowledged on Monday night (22 June) that the latest Greek reform proposals are "a positive step”, but delayed a bailout agreement until a Eurogroup meeting on Wednesday (24 June) or the EU summit on Thursday (25 June).

"What Greece proposed is some progress, but intensive work is necessary and very little time is left," German chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference after the euro summit in Brussels.

The 12-page document sent by the Greek government...

euobserver

