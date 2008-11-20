Ad
Brits are heavy users of online video games and social networking services such as Facebook (Photo: EUobserver)

Brits most internet-friendly nation

by Lucia Kubosova, Brussels,

Brits are the most active users of the internet among European nations, the UK's communication regulator, Ofcom, revealed in a report, depicting the country's population as keen participants of social networks such as Facebook and huge fans of online video games.

There is nearly one broadband connection for every four people across the G7 most industrialised nations plus Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, Sweden and Ireland, according to the International Communications Market report, publ...

