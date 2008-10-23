Ad
Russian President Medvedev - EU-Russia relations are about much more than Georgia (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Energy and trade gripes dominate EU-Russia relations

EU & the World
by Philippa Runner, Brussels,

Fears of another gas supply crisis and frustration over wood, meat and fish trade loom large in a new EU analysis of Russia relations, which takes a soft line on the Georgia conflict but warns of "disturbing" new violence in North Caucasus.

"Disputes on terms of gas trade with Ukraine this year and developments in the investment climate of Russia's energy sector are a cause of growing concern. In spite of successive agreements reached by Russia and transit countries, there is no certain...

