euobserver
Lagarde: 'Everybody wants to have a bigger share of the same pie' (Photo: alles-schumpf)

IMF doubles its funds, warns Europe

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

Finance ministers from emerging countries over the weekend joined Europe in doubling the coffers of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), while asking for a bigger say in its governance and warning the eurozone to speed up anti-crisis measures.

Chaired by Singapore's finance minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the IMF meeting on Saturday (21 April) concluded that "continued progress" in the eurozone is needed to lower the borrowing costs of governments and "secure financial stability."

