Kirkhope: civil liberties objections are 'bogus' (Photo: shugfy)

US scores victory on EU air passenger screening

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Earlier this week on Tuesday (27 March), MEPs in the civil liberties committee voted to recommend the European Parliament endorse the controversial passenger-screening (PNR) treaty in plenary in Strasbourg on 20 April.

For the US, and now for most members of the civil liberties committee, PNR is a vital tool in the fight against terrorism and international crime.

A provisional agreement with the US exists since 2007, 'temporarily' legalising an information transfer required by th...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

