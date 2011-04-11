Ad
euobserver
Young people sitting next to a mural in the Icelandic capital (Photo: European Commission)

Iceland voters reject Icesave deal for a second time

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Iceland's bitter row with the Netherlands and the UK over the loss of billions of depositors' money in a collapsed online bank has reached a new stage after Icelandic voters on Saturday rejected for the second time a deal to resolve the issue.

Icelanders voted by 60 percent against a deal that reduced the interest rate demanded by the Hague and London from 5.5 percent down to 3.2 percent.

However, a majority of voters felt that even this was unfair, and have flatly refused to use...

