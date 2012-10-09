Eurozone gives Greece 10-day ultimatum

Eurozone finance ministers have given Greece 10 days to implement budget cuts in return for a delayed bailout tranche.

"We stressed that before the next disbursement Greece clearly and credibly should demonstrate its commitment to fully implement the programme ... by the 18 October at the latest," said Jean-Claude Juncker, chair of the eurozone finance ministers, on Monday (8 October).

He noted that most of the 89 "prior actions" - a list of budget cuts, privatisations, labour m...