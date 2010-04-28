Ad
euobserver
The EU and IMF have so far committed to contributing €40-45 billion to Greece this year (Photo: 1suisse)

EU and IMF reportedly eyeing €120bn for Greece

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The parliamentary leader of Germany's Green party, Juergen Trittin, has indicated that the EU and the IMF are currently eyeballing a figure in the range of €100-120 billion in aid for Greece, as part of a three-year lending package.

Mr Trittin made the remarks following a meeting on Wednesday (28 April) between German parliamentary groups and IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and ECB president Jean-Claude Trichet.

"The package will run over three years," media quoted Mr Trittin as...

