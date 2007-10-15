Ad
euobserver
A compact fluorescent bulb uses about a tenth of the energy of traditional light bulbs (Photo: EUobserver)

Brussels to face lawsuit over green bulbs

Green Economy
by Lucia Kubosova,

Just as EU ministers are due to rubber stamp the extension of tariffs on Chinese exports of energy-efficient bulbs at their meeting in Luxembourg on Monday (15 October), a major Italian lighting firm is planning to challenge the decision at the European courts.

The European Commission proposed in late August that the union's existing anti-dumping measure against Chinese bulbs - which adds up to 66 percent on their price - should expire in a year, rather than straight away as previously ...

euobserver

