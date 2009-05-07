Ad
euobserver
The commission wants more rich countries to pledge increased emission reduction targets (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

Commission warns carbon targets 'risk falling short'

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Commission has warned that the offers of carbon emission reduction targets made so far by developed countries may not be enough to reach a global deal that will set the planet on a path away from dangerous climate change.

Environment commissioner Stavros Dimas told a Brussels audience on Thursday (7 May) that apart from the EU, rich country targets were insufficiently ambitious.

"I urge ...developed countries to take another look at their own targets," he said, "and t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
The commission wants more rich countries to pledge increased emission reduction targets (Photo: Tom Jensen/norden.org)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections