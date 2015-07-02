Europe commits suicide in Greece

"I feel betrayed" said European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker after he learned that Alexis Tsipras, Greek PM, had announced a referendum on the international support programme for Greece. \n \nMany European politicians feel the Greeks have brought this misery onto themselves. An image that most mainstream media across Europe uncritically embraced over the past five years.
No matter what European country you are in, if you ask the man on the street about the situation in Gree...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
