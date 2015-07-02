Ad
euobserver
Greece is not against Europe - it wants a different Europe (Photo: The All-Nite Images)

Europe commits suicide in Greece

Green Economy
Opinion
by Bleri Lleshi, Brussels,

"I feel betrayed" said European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker after he learned that Alexis Tsipras, Greek PM, had announced a referendum on the international support programme for Greece. \n \nMany European politicians feel the Greeks have brought this misery onto themselves. An image that most mainstream media across Europe uncritically embraced over the past five years.

No matter what European country you are in, if you ask the man on the street about the situation in Gree...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Tsipras calls shock referendum
Greece misses IMF payment, plunges into uncertainty
Asian markets react mildly to Greek referendum
Eurozone: No talks with Greece until after referendum
Greece is not against Europe - it wants a different Europe (Photo: The All-Nite Images)

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections