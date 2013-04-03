Ad
euobserver
Weak manufacturing is reducing the EU's CO2 emissions (Photo: arbyreed)

Economic crisis helping EU to fight global warming

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

Carbon emissions in the EU fell by 1.4 percent in 2012, raising hope the bloc will hit its targets on global warming gasses.

The European Commission released the figures on Tuesday (2 April), with data from 89 percent of the roughly 12,000 installations in the EU emission's trading scheme (ETS) indicating that emissions fell to 1.79 billion tonnes last year.

The figures, which will be confirmed in May, show two consecutive reductions in carbon emissions after a 2.8 percent dip in...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU carbon market boosts emissions, NGOs say
Brussels moves to tackle slumped carbon market
EU to 'stop the clock' on airline carbon tax
Weak manufacturing is reducing the EU's CO2 emissions (Photo: arbyreed)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections