Economic crisis helping EU to fight global warming

Carbon emissions in the EU fell by 1.4 percent in 2012, raising hope the bloc will hit its targets on global warming gasses.

The European Commission released the figures on Tuesday (2 April), with data from 89 percent of the roughly 12,000 installations in the EU emission's trading scheme (ETS) indicating that emissions fell to 1.79 billion tonnes last year.

The figures, which will be confirmed in May, show two consecutive reductions in carbon emissions after a 2.8 percent dip in...