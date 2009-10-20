Ad
Greek deficit levels could hit 12 percent this year (Photo: Wikipedia)

Revised Greek deficit figures cause outrage

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Senior EU financial personalities expressed deep concern, bordering on amazement, on Monday night (19 October) over recently revised Greek deficit forecasts.

At a Luxembourg meeting of the euro area's 16 finance ministers, Greek minister George Papaconstantinou from the newly elected Socialist government gave a presentation on his country's shaky situation.

Forecasts released earlier this year by the former centre-right government predicted a deficit of 3.7 percent of GDP for 20...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

