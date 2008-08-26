Ad
euobserver
Japanese cars performed especially poorly last year in achieving emissions reductions (Photo: EUobserver)

German cars lead CO2 reductions league

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Cars sold in Europe last year reduced carbon emissions slightly, with manufacturers managing to achieve an average improvement of 1.7 percent, according to a new report.

Green campaign group Transport & Environment, the authors of the report released on Tuesday (26 August) tracking the progress of Europe's major car manufacturers have made in reducing CO2 emissions, welcomed the reduction.

The group celebrated the fact that the companies had beaten their all-time nadir last year ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Japanese cars performed especially poorly last year in achieving emissions reductions (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections