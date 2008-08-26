German cars lead CO2 reductions league

Cars sold in Europe last year reduced carbon emissions slightly, with manufacturers managing to achieve an average improvement of 1.7 percent, according to a new report.
Green campaign group Transport & Environment, the authors of the report released on Tuesday (26 August) tracking the progress of Europe's major car manufacturers have made in reducing CO2 emissions, welcomed the reduction.
The group celebrated the fact that the companies had beaten their all-time nadir last year ...
