IMF chief: 2013 is make-or-break year for eurozone

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Christine Lagarde has said that eurozone leaders should "keep the momentum" of reforms like the banking union, as recession is now forecast to linger on in 2013.

"2013 will be a make or break year. The biggest risks are in the developed countries - Japan, the eurozone and the US, there are threats if they don't keep up the momentum," Lagarde said on Wednesday (23 January) during her speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.<...