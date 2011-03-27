Ad
euobserver
President Valdis Zatlers is surgeon who participated in the Chernobyl clean-up (Photo: Latvian President's office)

Latvian president criticses nuclear fear-mongering

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A former surgeon who participated in the Chernobyl clean-up operations, Latvian President Valdis Zatlers has warned against "creating fear in Europe" after the Japanese nuclear crisis.

"Two weeks after the [Chernobyl] accident, I spent two months there, in the 30-km zone. In the first nights, I was sleeping on the ground, which was radioactive. So I got a lot of first-hand experience what happens afterwards, what is the damage to nature, what's the real damage to the population and how ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
President Valdis Zatlers is surgeon who participated in the Chernobyl clean-up (Photo: Latvian President's office)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections