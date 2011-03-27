Latvian president criticses nuclear fear-mongering

A former surgeon who participated in the Chernobyl clean-up operations, Latvian President Valdis Zatlers has warned against "creating fear in Europe" after the Japanese nuclear crisis.

"Two weeks after the [Chernobyl] accident, I spent two months there, in the 30-km zone. In the first nights, I was sleeping on the ground, which was radioactive. So I got a lot of first-hand experience what happens afterwards, what is the damage to nature, what's the real damage to the population and how ...