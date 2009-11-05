Ad
euobserver
London's Canary Wharf: The commission is accused of taking advice from the very people who caused the problem in the first place (Photo: Malabarista Lunar)

Commission finance experts same bankers that caused crisis, says report

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The vast majority of experts advising the European Commission on greater financial regulation are drawn from the same institutions that helped cause the crisis, claims a new report published on Thursday (5 November).

The document, A captive Commission - the role of the financial industry in shaping EU regulation, accuses the EU executive of listening almost exclusively to the finance industry both before and after the onset of the financial crisis over a year ago.

Its auth...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
London's Canary Wharf: The commission is accused of taking advice from the very people who caused the problem in the first place (Photo: Malabarista Lunar)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections