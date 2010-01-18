Ad
euobserver
Mr Juncker (right) lost out to Mr Van Rompuy (left) for the EU presidency post (Photo: premier.fgov.be)

Juncker calls for greater eurozone oversight

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

Eurozone chief Jean-Claude Juncker has called for better oversight of the 16-member currency area, with a greater role for the European Commission to reprimand countries for falling behind.

"The eurogroup should pursue broader economic surveillance, both to identify individual priority issues for each of our member states and to establish a coherent framework for action to enhance the performance of the entire eurozone economy," Mr Juncker wrote in a letter to eurozone finance ministe...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Germany opposes Spanish call for EU economic sanctions
Mr Juncker (right) lost out to Mr Van Rompuy (left) for the EU presidency post (Photo: premier.fgov.be)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections