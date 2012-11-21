Ad
euobserver
Barroso (l) and Van Rompuy will meet each of the 27 member state leaders during the course of Thursday - then the summit will begin (Photo: Council of European Union)

Bilaterals, funding tweaks and 'standing around' to mark EU budget summit

Green Economy
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Officials in Brussels are preparing for what is expected to be a lengthy, complex and quite probably ill-tempered summit on the EU's 2014-2020 budget. But optimism about reaching a deal has revived to an extent.

EU leaders will sit down for the summit meeting at 8pm Brussels time on Thursday evening (22 November).

Each of them will already have had a face-to-face meeting with EU president Herman Van Rompuy and EU commission president Jose-Manuel Barroso earlier during the day.\n ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Brinkmanship on EU budget as officials ponder deal without UK
EU budget: Don't cut the left arm to save the right
Barroso (l) and Van Rompuy will meet each of the 27 member state leaders during the course of Thursday - then the summit will begin (Photo: Council of European Union)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections