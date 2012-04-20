Spanish PM: 'We have no money for health or education'

Spain has approved €10 billion of spending cuts and higher fees for education and health in a bid to show investors it is getting its deficit under control.

Speaking on the eve of the cabinet decision on Friday (20 April), centre-right Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he does not have enough money.

"It's necessary, imperative because at this moment there is no money to pay for public services ... There's no money because we have spent so much over the last few years. So we have ...