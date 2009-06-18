Ad
euobserver
Energy interconnections are part of the larger Baltic Sea strategy (Photo: NASA)

Baltic states eye energy links amid slump

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The eight countries bordering the Baltic Sea and the EU commission on Wednesday (17 June) signed an agreement to link up the energy networks of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with the wider European grids.

"Ending the effective isolation of the Baltic states, which still form an energy island, is an urgent task to deal with," EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs, himself from one of three countries concerned – Latvia – said when the memorandum was signed.

The signatory countri...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Energy interconnections are part of the larger Baltic Sea strategy (Photo: NASA)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections