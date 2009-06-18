Baltic states eye energy links amid slump

The eight countries bordering the Baltic Sea and the EU commission on Wednesday (17 June) signed an agreement to link up the energy networks of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania with the wider European grids.

"Ending the effective isolation of the Baltic states, which still form an energy island, is an urgent task to deal with," EU energy commissioner Andris Piebalgs, himself from one of three countries concerned – Latvia – said when the memorandum was signed.

The signatory countri...