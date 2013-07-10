Ad
euobserver
The EU is taking Russia to court over a tax on car recycling (Photo: EUobserver)

EU takes Russia to world trade body over car tax

Green Economy
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Commission has filed its first ever complaint against Russia at the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying that a fee charged to cover car recycling costs discriminates against EU countries.  

The decision, announced on Tuesday (9 July), comes after Russia joined the trade body last August.

The dispute rests on the use of car recycling fees. Although a handful of EU countries have their own levy, they are not allowed to have different rates for imported and exported...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Russia inches closer to WTO membership after EU deal
EU and China continue WTO wrangling over screws
The EU is taking Russia to court over a tax on car recycling (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections