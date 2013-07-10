EU takes Russia to world trade body over car tax

The European Commission has filed its first ever complaint against Russia at the World Trade Organization (WTO), saying that a fee charged to cover car recycling costs discriminates against EU countries.
The decision, announced on Tuesday (9 July), comes after Russia joined the trade body last August.
The dispute rests on the use of car recycling fees. Although a handful of EU countries have their own levy, they are not allowed to have different rates for imported and exported...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
