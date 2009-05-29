Ad
euobserver
Greater investment in space development could provide a much needed boost to the EU's economy (Photo: S. Corvaja, European Space Agency)

Ministers promote space as cure for economic ills

Green Economy
by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU ministers agreed on the need for further development in the European space sector on Friday (29 May), saying greater research and commercial activity in the area would help lift Europe out of its current recession.

The agreement followed the convening of the sixth space council in Brussels, attended by representatives from the European space agency, the European commission and member states.

"Investment in space research is vital at a time of economic crisis," said Czech edu...

euobserver

