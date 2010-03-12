Ad
EU countries are increasing their share of energy coming from renewable sources such as wind (Photo: European Community, 2005)

EU on track to meet renewable energy target

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The European Union is to surpass its target of 20 percent consumption of energy from renewable sources by 2020, according to national forecasts submitted to the European Commission.

The EU executive found that overall, the bloc will achieve a 20.3 percent share of renewables in its energy mix.

According to a summary published on Thursday, 10 out of the EU's 27 member states are on track to exceed their national targets for renewable energy, with a further 12 set to meet their goal...

