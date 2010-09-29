Ad
The Icelandic seat of government - the former prime minister is responsible for the crisis, parliament has said (Photo: European Commission)

Iceland's former PM to face charges over banking crisis

by Matej Hruska,

Iceland's parliament decided Tuesday (28 September) to press negligence charges against former prime minister Geir Haarde for his role in the island's economic collapse two years ago, a move that would make him the first head of state to be indicted for the global financial crisis.

After lawmakers voted unanimously to endorse findings of the "truth report" on the banking crisis prepared by the parliamentary committee they also took a vote on whether to recommend four ex- member of the g...

