EU emissions dropped from 2.24 billion in 2007 to 2.11 billion in 2008 (Photo: EUobserver)

Economic crisis producing huge drop in EU CO2 emissions

by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

The economic crisis may be wreaking human misery across Europe and around the world on a scale not seen in decades, but if there is a single silver lining to this financial cloud, it is that the collapse of industrial output is also producing a plunge in carbon emission far exceeding any governmental targets, new data from the European Commission suggests.

Figures released on Wednesday (1 April) from the EU executive on the centrepiece of Europe's climate strategy - the Emissions Tradin...

