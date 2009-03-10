Ad
euobserver
Romania would be the third EU country to be bailed out by the IMF and EU banks (Photo: Wikipedia)

Bucharest to apply for €20bn rescue loan

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop,

Romania could receive about €20 billion as part of an International Monetary Fund-European Union rescue package, with negotiations due to start this week.

The funds, aimed at cushioning the impact of the economic crisis in EU's second poorest member state, was likely to be similar in size to the €20 billion Hungary signed up for in November, said an official familiar with the issue, according to the Financial Times.

The Romanian government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Romania needs EU, IMF loan says president
Romania would be the third EU country to be bailed out by the IMF and EU banks (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections