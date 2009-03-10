Bucharest to apply for €20bn rescue loan

Romania could receive about €20 billion as part of an International Monetary Fund-European Union rescue package, with negotiations due to start this week.

The funds, aimed at cushioning the impact of the economic crisis in EU's second poorest member state, was likely to be similar in size to the €20 billion Hungary signed up for in November, said an official familiar with the issue, according to the Financial Times.

The Romanian government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF)...