Romania needs EU, IMF loan says president

Romanian President Traian Basescu on Monday urged the country's parliament to approve austerity measures and said the country needed foreign loans to ease private-sector debts. If the country decides to knock on the International Monetary Fund's door, it would be the third EU member state do so after Hungary and Latvia.

"Romania needs a safety belt, meaning a foreign loan," the centre-right president said in his address to the Romanian parliament. He explained that the problem was not ...