Steelworkers on the march in Brussels (Photo: EUobserver)

Metal unions side with bosses to battle EU climate package

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Worried they are to lose thousands of jobs in the steel sector, a mass protest of metalworkers from across Europe descended on Brussels on Tuesday (2 December) afternoon to demonstrate against the EU's moves to limit climate change.

Lining up with steel industry to make the same demands as their employers, the trade unionists - the bulk from steel processing and industry-heavy Germany - demanded that the sector be protected from the danger of companies decamping to countries where the ...

